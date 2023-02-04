The University Students’ Council voted to remove “O Canada” from council meetings on Wednesday night after postponing the vote in November.
The motion, initially presented by USC vice-president governance and finance Ethan Biswurm, was tabled on Nov. 9, 2022 so councillors could have more time to consult on the “divisive issue.” It passed, though not unanimously, with 23 out of 36 councillors in favour.
Lauren Jarman, USC vice-president university affairs, told council at the Jan. 25 meeting that the executive team consulted Indigenous students and students-at-large and found they were largely in favour of the motion. The USC declined to disclose which groups specifically they consulted..
The Indigenous Students’ Association told the Gazette it had no comment on the matter.
At Wednesday's meeting, Social Science councillor Felix Benjamin Nomerovsky questioned if, during consultations, the executive presented the option to have “O Canada” play in an Indigenous language native to London, such as Ojibwa.
Jarman said they had considered it, but realized it was an unfavourable decision, considering there are hundreds of Indigenous languages in Canada.
“It would be one of those situations where it’s unfair and inequitable to choose one language that represents all Indigenous peoples,” responded Jarman.
Sydney Turner, Arts and Humanities Students’ Council president, spoke in favour of the motion, citing that faculty councils don’t play the national anthem at the start of their meetings.
Turner said she found half her consultations were in favour and half presented amendments, including presenting “O Canada” in an Indigenous language or instrumental version. But ultimately, her consultations indicated the national anthem was “not something that was beneficial to all students.”
Huron University College Students’ Council president Matson Kitamisi added that actions like removing “O Canada” are just symbolic and may affect their ability to “focus on material ways to improve our relationship with Indigenous peoples,” including inviting an Indigenous leader to speak during a council meeting.
“I know we’ve all done the consultation process and this is pretty much the last stretch of this,” said Huron councillor Siddharth Maheshwari, who moved the motion. “This goes beyond the Western student body. This is about the relations with the Indigenous community here.”
Biswurm initially brought the motion forward to amend the Standing Orders of Council to drop singing of the national anthem — following a land acknowledgement — as it “has often seemed hypocritical.”
An amendment to separate “O Canada” and the land acknowledgement with Western University’s fight song failed on council floor after several questions about how this would improve what they initially set out to do.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest