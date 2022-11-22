The University Students’ Council postponed the vote on removing “O Canada” from its meetings until January, saying it wanted councillors to have more time to consult on the “divisive” issue.
“Through conversations, it seems like [removing “O Canada” is] a divisive topic and that many students or councillors have spoken about not understanding all the implications of this,” said USC president Ethan Gardner, who proposed delaying the vote.
“Quite a large portion of councillors” initially planned to abstain from voting at the Nov. 9 meeting due to the topic’s controversy and timing, according to Social Science councillor Peter Kermack.
Kermack added he thought it would reflect poorly on the USC if the motion to remove “O Canada” was passed so close to Remembrance Day.
“It’s probably the worst possible time to be debating this considering ‘USC councillors vote to remove ‘O Canada’ just two days before the Remembrance Day’ is not the best look,” said Kermack.
Fellow Social Science councillor Felix Benjamin Nomerovsky also supported postponing the vote, saying the Indigenous Students Association at Western suggested tabling the motion so they could discuss the matter with their members.
The ISA said they have no comment and their meetings on the matter will not be open.
USC vice-president governance and finance Ethan Biswurm initially proposed dropping the national anthem from the standing orders of council at the Oct. 28 meeting, along with adding an announcements section.
Kermack amended the motion on Nov. 9, splitting it into two parts — one vote on removing “O Canada” and a separate vote for adding the announcement section.
The USC passed the motion to add a 15 minute announcement portion to the start of each meeting. During the announcement portion, students will be able to ask questions directly to councillors and executives.
