The USC’s recent decision to divest from fossil fuel holdings will be implemented through a divestment strategy that aims to mitigate risk and maximize returns.
The University Students’ Council presented a motion to their Board of Directors on Feb. 3 to move forward with a strategy that will end all USC investments in the fossil fuel industry by 2025.
According to USC president Zamir Fakirani, the divestment strategy he and the USC’s finance team developed alongside their portfolio supports the decision.
The strategy will see the council’s $3.1 million invested in fossil fuel related funds reallocated to non-fossil fuel holdings on a semi-annual basis over three years.
“We ended up settling on six transactions within a three-year period, but we aren't being 1,000 per cent staunch on the exact size of the transactions because the market is always in flux,” said Fakirani. “That's not to say that each and every transaction is going to be one-sixth of the holdings. One month it might be one-fourth, one month it might be one-fifth but essentially we're just trying to balance both the risk and administrative costs.”
Fakirani said he, alongside the rest of the finance team, began discussing divestment in October 2021, looking for a strategy that would mitigate risk and keep administrative costs relatively low.
“Every time that we transfer money from one portfolio to another, there are labour and administrative costs associated with those moves so we want to make sure that we are maximising the effectiveness of the transactions,” said Fakirani. “At the same time, if we weren't doing relatively small transfer payments, we'd be creating risk for our investments.”
The USC’s investment portfolio began in 2004 when the provincial government merged grades 12 and 13 and the council saw a surge in first-year students and in turn, student fees. Since then the USC has not invested student fees directly into the portfolio but only corporate surpluses received from USC enterprises like The Wave and Spoke.
“The point of this investment portfolio is to make sure our organisation has a safety net so that when we do have crises, like COVID-19, we’re still able to offer a wide range of services and programming to our students.”
The decision to divest comes five years after the council moved $800,000, which was at the time almost one-fourth of the portfolio’s funds, into a Canadian sustainability fund called the NEI Environmental Leaders Fund.
While this was a significant move towards climate action, the sentiment among the USC at the time was that full divestment was not fiscally responsible.
Matt Helfand, USC presidential candidate in 2017 and subsequent president, said at the time that “divestment is in its nascent stages right now, so I don’t think we ought to take a stand on it.”
According to Fakirani, in 2017 the USC did not have the same amount of resources it has now to be able to divest.
“[Since October], we've been coming up with different variations and strategies with our financial managers and trying to build the best one. So the real difference we have now is that we have so much more knowledge, intel and support.”
While the USC cannot commit to a net-zero portfolio by 2025, which Fakirani describes as having no fossil fuel associated investments, the council believes that mitigating the overall amount of carbon intensity in the portfolio is an opportunity for future years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest