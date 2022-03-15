In an emotional wrap-up of a turbulent year, the USC executive team shared the lessons they’ve learned during their term and highlighted the need for more diverse voices in council.
This year’s State of the USC was held virtually over Zoom before the Elections Governance Committee announced the results of the University Students’ Council 2022 elections to usher in “the next generation of student leaders.”
The State of the USC, which is executive team’s goodbye to Western University students as well as an opportunity to share their accomplishments, saw executive members speak honestly and emotionally about the challenges of this school year.
USC president Zamir Fakirani started the night by outlining these challenges.
“This has been a year of highs and lows. We continue to grapple with the unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our student and academic experience. We experienced a return to campus marked by suffering and trauma. And we lost too many members of our campus community through senseless acts of violence,” said Fakirani.
Fakirani detailed initiatives his executive team brought to campus which tackled issues of socio-economic inequality and sustainability, including the “Free the Dot.” initiative which provides free menstrual products to students and council’s $3.1 million divestment from fossil fuels.
Before concluding his speech, the outgoing USC president detailed his fears when it came to leading the USC as the first openly gay president and expressed the importance of diversity in roles like his.
“For everyone in the audience who feels Western is too white or too conservative or too affluent or too this, that or the other for you to be embraced here, I tell you that that's not true. I ask you to look no further than my own executive team to see evidence of this,” said Fakirani. “We are brown and Black and queer and feminine and every identity imaginable… Let our experiences remind you that our campus community sees value in your voice and wants to uplift you. So get involved.”
This sentiment was echoed by the rest of the executive team who also shared their accomplishments.
Eunice Oladejo, vice-president external affairs, discussed her portfolio’s “get out to vote strategy” for the fall 2021 snap federal election, successful lobbying of the government to remove interest on federal student loans and expanding pathways to permanent residency for international students, among other things.
But according to her, the most important achievement was her ability to serve as the first Black woman president of the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance, an organization that represents the interests of post-secondary students across the province.
Like Fakirani, Oladejo expressed her fear when running for her position.
“I did not see people that look like me historically reflected in the USC executive. Frankly, this scared me when I first considered running,” said Oladejo, who thanked the women of colour on her team for their support. “I hope that my time in this role has inspired the future generations of student leaders, and racialized leaders specifically, to see yourself within these spaces.”
Vice-president university affairs, Ziyana Kotadia, continued the discussion on diversity, saying she realized the importance of a feminist consciousness and “equity-oriented mindset” during her term.
“[We are] in consultation with students who highlight advocacy asks, including investments in work integrated learning, sustainability programs, racial equity initiatives, like the creation of an EDI strategic plan and we focused on gender equity,” said Kotadia, who emphasized her anti-sexual and gender-based violence advocacy.
Nathan Szierer, vice-president governance and finance, spoke next, detailing ways his portfolio worked to advance the accessibility and comprehensiveness of mental health supports for all students, but especially those who were affected by sexual and gender-based violence, racism and discrimination in the community.
“I believe that progressive and equitable governance is one of our most important and useful tools in getting closer to bringing [change] to our communities,” said Szierer. “When it comes to the mission, vision and values of the USC, the need to support our students will always profoundly outweigh the need to balance our bottom line.”
Maddie Osborne, vice-president student support and programming, and Callista Ryan, vice-president communications and public affairs, concluded the State of the USC.
Osborne spoke about her role in organizing this year’s Orientation Week while also saying that she is still grappling with the effects of GSBV on campus during this time.
“We are at the floor of a national conversation about sexual and gender-based violence,” said Osborne. “I want to be clear, there isn't one perspective or one right way to do this work. Whether you are the vice-president or the public arts coordinator or peer support volunteer, you have an important perspective to bring to the table and an irreplaceable role to play in making Western feel like home that your perspective matters and you want to hear it.”
Ryan emphasized the work her portfolio has done to increase transparency through initiatives including the executive roadmap and making information more digestible for students.
“Any student who might not understand what the USC is or wants to learn a little bit more, look no further than that roadmap, where you'll get to see where each of us fit into the USC and how we work with our student leaders to make all of our initiatives and advocacy efforts come to life.”
