Western University has committed $800,000 towards the USC’s Free the Dot. program, which provides free menstrual products in campus washrooms. The contribution will allow the program to expand to new buildings across campus next year.
The University Students’ Council announced the funding, which will come over the next two years, at their April 27 meeting.
The Free the Dot. program is run by the USC’s Food Support Services and was introduced exclusively to washrooms in the University Community Centre on Feb. 4. The program received unexpectedly high levels of interest from Western’s students.
This is not the first time the students council has attempted to make free menstrual products available in campus washrooms. A similar program was announced in 2019, but shut down after a few months due to a lack of funding. Getting the university to fund a free menstrual products program has been a long-time advocacy goal for the USC.
“This is a huge advocacy win,” said outgoing USC president Zamir Fakriani. “The dot is free. Period.”
The USC’s website featured a petition this semester encouraging students to sign as a show of support for their official recommendation to the university to “invest in the provision of free menstrual products to be provided in all washrooms on campus.” Prior to the university’s contribution, funding for Free the Dot. was primarily donation-based through the USC’s website.
Under this year’s Free the Dot. initiative, menstrual products have become available in men’s, women’s and gender neutral washrooms throughout the UCC. Students can also order the menstrual products as well as condoms and dental dam contraceptives through the student council’s website and have them delivered to their student address.
With the funding from the University, free menstrual products will be available in more washrooms throughout Western’s campus, instead of exclusively within the UCC, according to Fakirani.
“I know [the program] is really going to help promote a culture of inclusion on this campus,” said Fakirani. “It’s such a big deal, I’m so, so happy about this.”
