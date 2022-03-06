The USC launched a new program to provide free menstrual products in UCC washrooms and for order through their website.
As of Feb. 4, menstrual products are available in men’s, women’s and gender neutral washrooms throughout the University Community Center. Students can also order the products as well as condoms and dental dam contraceptives through the student council’s website and have them delivered to their student house.
According to Maddy Osbourne, vice president programming at the USC, the aim of Free the Dot. is to tackle period poverty among Western University students.
“Something that has been really important to us as we’ve been building this program is not only that students have access to free products but that they’re quality products that they would want access to anyways,” said Osbourne. “You shouldn’t feel limited to what you’re able to access because of a financial barrier. I think equity across the board is so important when it comes to menstrual health.”
The menstrual products offered on the USC’s website and inside washrooms include both regular and large sized tampons and pads.
“I think it’s really important that students have products that they feel comfortable and safe and most empowered using,” said Osbourne.
The pilot project follows a similar initiative introduced by the USC in 2019 that was paused due to lack of funding. The previous project also provided access to free menstrual products throughout UCC washrooms as well as in the USC’s food bank.
The current program is also run in partnership with Food Support services and funding for the initiative will be primarily donation based through the USC’s website. The USC is hoping to find a sponsor to support some of the cost going forward to continue the service.
While the program is currently limited to UCC washrooms, the USC hopes to push Western to pay for menstrual products throughout other campus buildings. On the Free the Dot. page of the USC website, students can access a petition created by the USC, encouraging Western to provide menstrual products in all washrooms across campus.
According to Osbourne, Free the Dot. has seen unexpectedly high levels of interest from Western’s students.
“The program became so much bigger than expected, so quickly. We’re still working on what that program is going to look like long term.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest