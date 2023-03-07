PrideUSC has postponed their Pride Ball at Lavish London after learning the venue restricts drag performances at all-ages events.
PrideUSC, the University Students’ Council’s advocacy and support service for LGBTQ2+ students, announced on their Instagram story on Tuesday morning that the event, scheduled for Thursday, would be postponed. The USC group previously announced Monday they would no longer be able to hold drag performances at the ball due to “recent rules changes” at Lavish London.
Pride Ball, an annual event hosted by PrideUSC, is a night to celebrate queer identities at Western University. This is the first time this event has been held in person since March 2020. Lavish London, where the event was scheduled to be held, is described on their Google webpage as a “High-energy LGBTQ nightspot … with drag shows, karaoke & a rooftop bar.”
Lavish said in a statement on their Instagram story early Tuesday morning that there was a “miscommunication with the organizers,” claiming their rules had already stated events like drag shows, dirty bingo and speed dating are restricted to those 19 years or older.
“Our policy for events happening at Lavish ie; drag shows, dirty bingo, speed dating, etc are all 19+.” read the statement. “The organizers booked this venue for an all ages event then last minute informed us that they hired drag performers.”
PrideUSC coordinators did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.
According to PrideUSC’s Instagram, attendees were only required to be Western undergraduate students, meaning some first- and second-years would not be old enough to attend a drag event at Lavish London under the venue’s policy. Lavish has given PrideUSC a full refund.
In a statement to the Gazette, Lavish said that “all events are 19+ due to liquor liability” but confirmed that, if the event were to not include the performers, alcohol could still be served to those 19 and older at all-ages events.
Lavish said on Instagram it will no longer be hosting all-ages events in the future and added it was “disheartening that people are attacking us as a venue over our policies.”
In a second Instagram statement released on Tuesday night, Lavish said that the policy to not allow any all-ages drag shows was for the safety of patrons, saying “it is important to prioritize the safety of our younger attendees and ensure that they are not put in any potentially dangerous situations.”
“We want to assure the community that we are still committed to providing a safe and welcoming space to all members of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Lavish’s statement. “We will continue to host 19+ events and drag shows.”
Pride USC has not yet announced when or where Pride Ball will be held.
“We’re currently looking at alternatives to make sure that PrideUSC’s events can run as intended,” confirmed Cameron Cawston, the USC’s vice-president student support and programming, in a statement to the Gazette.
Students who have already purchased tickets to Pride Ball will be able to choose whether they want to keep their tickets or receive a refund.
