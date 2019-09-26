The University Students’ Council and its executives have renounced a private information channel that Western and police will use to jointly punish students who break the law.
“The USC does not endorse this agreement, nor were we involved in the ideation or creation of this agreement,” the USC’s leadership wrote in a statement to the Gazette.
The university quietly announced a memorandum of understanding with police on Monday, just five days before Fake Homecoming. The agreement allows London police to hand Western University details about students charged with provincial and federal offences, so Western can punish the students themselves.
The concerns from the USC’s student councilors and its leadership mark a fracture in a London-wide partnership to fix Fake Homecoming — where the USC are students’ only representation.
“We are not comfortable with the precedent this agreement sets and the potential impact it may have on our students,” the USC wrote in a statement. “We fear that the ambiguity in the agreement technically allows for information sharing about many types of behaviours occurring in a variety of off-campus group settings.”
The university has said that, despite the memo’s broad language, they are only interested in “serious offences” at parties like Fake Homecoming, and will not extend the agreement to events like campus protests.
Western intends to sanction the offending students under their Student Code of Conduct. The code was revised in the spring to include off-campus parties, after being pressured by the city.
Beyond the USC’s leadership, several student councilors voiced their concerns at Wednesday night’s council meeting. The councilors are not on the Task Force, and questioned leadership about the surprise memo.
Social science councillor Anne Campbell, among others, pressed USC president Bardia Jalayer on the agreement. Despite the USC’s reservations, Jalayer said he trusts Western and the police’s intention to put student safety first. Councillors said this was insufficient considering the potential gravity of repercussions.
"Trust doesn't really matter in this example," councillor Campbell said in the meeting.
Councilors are raising concerns about the safety measures taken by the Task Force, saying their constituents are scared to even leave their house during Fake Homecoming.USC pres says the measures are for safety, but the Task Force will be strict on illegal or dangerous activity— Em Tayler (@emtayler16) September 26, 2019
Despite the short notice from the school, the USC said they were notified of the changes on June 27 — meaning Western had a notion of the agreement months earlier than they chose to announce it.
Lynn Logan, Western's vice-president of operations and finance, and Andrew Hrymak, the provost, both signed the agreement but could not be reached to answer questions.
Jennie Massey, Western's official charged with administering the code, said although the agreement was debated throughout the summer, the university waited for the police service board meeting to make the announcement.
The MOU is being discussed at a police board meeting on Thursday, where Jalayer read the USC's statement personally to city and police officials.
“I think it was primarily a result of really wanting to solidify, the foster the partnerships,” Massey said. “[We] wanted to be aligned with our partner...and when they were making the announcement, the university was eager to be in alignment with that timing.”
By “partnerships,” Massey is referring to the Broughdale Task Force, a group made up of a laundry-list of executives from the city, university, student government, police and emergency responders.
The task force formed in January as a response to last year’s Fake Homecoming street party that saw 20,000 students amass on Broughdale. Since their inception, the force have created a series of new enforcement tactics to better police unsanctioned events.
While the task force is meant for major strategies like the agreement, Western and police prepared it independently — without the other stakeholder in the agreement, the student government.
“While the MOU isn’t specifically a task force led initiative, it was certainly made possible by the strength of those relationships,” Massey said.
She said that the agreement creates a direct link between the university and police, and so it does not involve other task force members.
But, without USC involvement, this agreement was reached without student consultation.
