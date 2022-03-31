All USC clubs, programs, services and operations will be permitted to book a space for meetings through Western Conference Services and on concrete beach as of April 4.
Clubs, unlike other programs and services, have been permitted to book classrooms for small meetings at Western University’s discretion and in accordance with their health and safety guidelines since the beginning of the semester.
Prior to this update provided by University Students’ Council president Zamir Fakirani in an internal email to USC operations this morning, Western had placed restrictions on clubs that fall under the jurisdiction of the USC against organizing any events on campus.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer more opportunities for student groups to congregate safely on campus,” said Fakirani in a statement. “We were very deliberate in our strategy and consultation process to ensure we’re balancing students’ demands for more in-person community-building opportunities with our obligation to keep our community safe from COVID-19.”
Clubs are required to mask at all times if they do hold small, in-person meetings, which are subject to campus visitor protocol discouraging non-essential, external visitors. Club members are not permitted to eat or drink during meetings and must follow posted capacity limits in the classroom they book.
Clubs can alternatively choose to run off-campus events without approval from the university, depending on their individual funding and resources. But, the USC does not have the staff capacity to monitor these events while ensuring Western’s rules are being followed, according to Callista Ryan, vice-president communications at the USC, in council’s February meeting.
The university has taken over programming spaces on campus like the Mustang Lounge — a space in the University Community Centre, frequently rented by many clubs to host events in the past — as a dedicated study space for the remainder of the semester. USC conference rooms will continue to be used for internal meetings. Concrete Beach can be booked for programming and boothing as of April 4.
Fakirani said he stands by his decision to sign an agreement with the university to take over the Mustang Lounge, the Spoke and The Wave, even if it's been at the expense of some events. “Above all else I think we have to support the academic experiences and development for our students.”
Faculty clubs and their associated departmental clubs are permitted to run fully in-person events and meetings on campus with their dean’s permission. Similar to USC clubs, faculty clubs also rely on their individual budgets for off-campus programming, but have not been significantly affected by the university’s changing guidelines.
The Arts and Humanities Students’ Council ran their charity play at the Palace Theatre off campus this month, before the policy change. However, programming for clubs like Theatre Western, which operates under the USC budget, were recently shut down due to several violations of the USC’s policy manual’s health and safety section.
These violations, along with poor communication and misrepresentation of finances from Theatre Western’s team to the USC executive, have put associated club leaders under independent investigation conducted by USC-hired lawyers who will provide recommendations on next steps, said Fakirani.
If clubs seek to rent out off-campus spaces it will come directly from the club’s budget and will not be subsidized by Western. Clubs can seek additional funds through USC’s Grant Fund.
“Ultimately it’s Western’s land, it’s Western’s properties, it’s their campus — they have jurisdiction over what we are and are not able to do,” Ryan said. “We’re doing the very best that we can.”
