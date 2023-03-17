The USC has replaced the late-night Mustang Express shuttle with a new Mustang on Demand app, providing students with free ride service every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from midnight to 3 a.m.. The service launched on March 9.
The Mustang Express was a late-night shuttle service offered by the University Students’ Council, created to bring students home from campus and the downtown London area after the London Transit Commission had stopped operating late at night.
A pandemic-related decline in Mustang Express ridership, coupled with an increase in the use of private transportation methods such as Uber, prompting council to switch to a ride hail model.
“We just wanted to be able to move into something that speaks more to the students,” said Heather Kirkby, the USC’s manager of Student Services. “We wanted something that maybe would be more up-to-date and current with the students and make them feel safe.”
To use the service, students can download the app on their phone, sign up using their Western University email address, and input their pick-up and drop-off locations — which must be within the app’s service area. The app will display the nearest pick-up points on the map, which includes popular areas around Western, Masonville and the downtown area.
“It’s not the same as Uber where [students] can just go anywhere in the city,” said Kirkby. “They have to use what’s in the outline of the map itself.”
Upon request, an estimated arrival time and license plate will be provided. One of the five available white Dodge Caravans displaying the Mustang on Demand logo will arrive at the pinpointed location.
Kirkby called the app a “stop-to-stop service” and believes this will be more convenient and safe for students. She noted being able to track the van will allow students to plan for their ride.
Students must present a valid student ONECard upon entering the vehicle and are permitted to add one guest to the reservation who must also present valid identification.
The app’s website states children, non-university students and personnel are not permitted to ride unless they have a valid temporary pass due to limited seating for students and insurance liability issues.
But, according to Kirkby, visiting students from other universities will be allowed to ride if they book with a Western student and provide identification. Kirby said, while they want to keep the service exclusively to Western undergraduate students, they don’t want to leave their friends stranded.
Kirkby said Mustang on Demand will be available until April 8 and will be replaced with a late-night exam shuttle from April 11 to 28, which will use the same fixed route service from previous exam schedules.
Mustand on Demand will continue in the fall and winter terms during the 2023-24 school year.
The service is funded through the “Safe Travel” student ancillary fee, which charges $17.40 per student and covers the USC’s late-night shuttles.
