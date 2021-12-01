The USC’s $10,000 commitment to Greek Life for mental health training has opened to all students after only three members of Western’s fraternities and sororities registered.
The mental health training, which focuses on suicide prevention, was intialy meant exclusively for members of Greek Life, but after the low initial uptake in registration among the community, the USC opened registration to all Western University students.
Since then, all 38 available spots have been filled.
University Students’ Council president Fakirani said he was confused over the lack of registration for the program among Greek Life members, saying that when he met with the presidents of the Interfraternity and Panhellenic council they expressed interest in the training.
“The onus to communicate this opportunity lies solely with the leaders of Greek Life who received the email,” said Fakirani. “I can't speak to how they communicated and marketed these opportunities, but we're going to talk a little bit about how we can communicate these opportunities moving forward, because clearly the approach that was taken, Greek Life wasn't crazy receptive to.”
Western’s Interfraternity and Panhellenic councils did not respond to the Gazette’s request for comment.
At the October meeting of the USC, Fakirani announce the council had received a $10,000 donation from the USC Foundation to provide Greek Life leadership with both sexual and gender based violence and suicide prevention training.
Fakirani has since confirmed that the $10,000 will only be going towards suicide prevention, as the USC will offer SGVB training seperately in partnership with Western University.
“The commitment we made to the USC Foundation is that we will first administer the suicide prevention training and that has to be administered by the end of the year according to the agreement we made with them,” said Fakirani.
The suicide prevention training is being offered by the external company LivingWorks Start and will be a 90-minute online module to teach trainees when someone is thinking about suicide and connect them to support. It cost the USC about $263 per attendee.
“We're partnering with Western to create some [SGBV] training modules. Once the modules come to fruition we're going to work on making sure that we're able to offer it not just to the attendees of our events, but also to interested communities.”
According to Fakirani, the USC is spending more time on its SGBV training to cater to the specific needs of the Western University community.
“Gender-based violence that occurs on campus is unique and it's impacted and responded to in very different ways,” said Fakirani “We want to make sure that the training we create is personalized to the post secondary student experience.”
Moving forward, the council expects to roll out its SGBV prevention training in second semester and will mandate its completion for attendees of USC sanctioned events.
