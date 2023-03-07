Over reading week, 25 women-identifying Western undergraduate students travelled to Toronto to participate in the USC’s Women in House initiative for the first time in three years.
The event saw the student delegates shadow Members of Provincial Parliament at Queen’s Park and sit in on Question Period — where the opposition voices their concerns and speaks for their constituents.
“It was really cool to see them raise concerns that we have as citizens up to the other opposition party,” said Abi Pannerthasan, a third-year management and organizational studies student who participated in the program.
“I've done some political science courses where you read from textbooks and you read what a constituent is. It's all theory, but seeing that being used practically is something very, very different.”
The delegates also engaged in professional development sessions, where Western University alumni in different sectors of politics talked about their professions and gave advice on breaking into government and government relations.
“It was really fun because [the alumni] could obviously relate to us because they were all past Western students, and they were all relatively new in their fields,” said Opeyemi Dinah, a fourth-year political science and sociology student.
Since the 2021 federal election, women have made up just 30 per cent of federal Members of Parliament. The Legislative Assembly of Ontario has slightly better representation, with only 39 per cent of MPPs being women.
Women represent the majority of Canadians — 50.3 per cent of the country’s population.
“At first, I was like, ‘I could probably never be [in government].’ It's probably going to be another man or it's gonna be another male,” said Pannerthasan. “But seeing and hearing these stories, and hearing from different perspectives, really helps put it in perspective for yourself to say that you can rise above … I think as a woman, that was so empowering.”
Other students who participated in the program echoed these sentiments.
“You really can do it all as a woman … and I really do think if you put your mind to it, you can do whatever you want,” said Angela Huang, a second-year bachelor of management and organizational studies student.
Jessica Look, the University Students’ Council’s vice-president external affairs, organized the initiative and described it as an “enriching opportunity” in a statement to the Gazette.
“Delegates walked away empowered with insight into the world of politics, strong mentors in the community and, most importantly, with new friendships and connections that will last much longer than our week together,” Look said.
