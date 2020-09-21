Western Film, the Mustang Express and dine-in tables at The Spoke and Wave are among the USC services that will shut down as Western moves back to phase three of its reopening plan.
Western University announced this move in a statement on Thursday, in response to a community outbreak with 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students. That number is now 39.
The outbreak prompted the University Students’ Council to rethink the reopening plans for popular services like Western Film, the Mustang Express, The Spoke and Wave restaurants.
While Western Film and the Mustang Express will be fully shut down for the time being, The Spoke and Wave will still offer takeout for pickup and through the USCEats app. Both the Wave and Spoke opened for dine-in service on Sept. 7, two days before classes began.
Western Film, the movie theatre on the second floor of the University Community Centre, reopened on Tuesday and the Mustang Express, a shuttle service that picks students up from downtown and brings them back to campus after the city bus service ends, opened last Saturday.
“The health and safety of students and the broader London community is our top priority,” said vice-president communications Camellia Wong in an email to the Gazette. “Based on advice from Western University and our local public health officials, we have decided to close [these services] to curb the spread of COVID-19.”
According to Wong, The Spoke and Wave will continue to take precautionary measures to operate safely under reduced capacity, including contact tracing customers, socially distanced lineups and temperature checking staff.
The USC does not have an estimated date for the full reopening of these services but “will consult with our public health officials to keep our students, our campus, and the broader London community safe.”
