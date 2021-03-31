The USC shut down most in-person operations Wednesday, following the university's lead to tighten regulations after London's health unit linked four community outbreaks to Western students in under a week.
The Spoke, InfoSource and the Mustang Lounge study space will remain closed until at least April 6. The shutdown will also suspend The Spoke’s UberEats service until further notice.
London moved into red zone restrictions Tuesday, following a third-wave spike in cases. Western University students are linked to over 20 per cent of the city’s cases, with community outbreaks in three residence buildings and one linked to two “business student” social gatherings.
Wednesday's shutdown marks the third time The Spoke has closed since the start of the pandemic.
The shutdowns follow Western’s Tuesday announcement that all students and staff must wear three-layer non-medical masks on campus, with cloth masks being deemed insufficient protection. The university is also closing all residence common areas to prevent further spread.
The University Students' Council continues to monitor student case counts and will update the community on their operations.
