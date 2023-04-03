The USC will advocate for the university to remove single-use plastic water bottles by the end of the summer after council unanimously voted to adopt the Western Blue Community proposal on March 22 — World Water Day.
The Council of Canadians — an Ottawa-based non-profit — created the Blue Communities Project in 2009. The project encourages communities to recognize water is a shared resource for all.
“Blue Communities indicate a commitment to the eventual removal of plastic water bottles within a given space,” said Lauren Jarman, University Students’ Council vice-president university affairs, in an email to the Gazette.
Jarman said the proposal aims for the school to ban or phase out the sale of bottled water in facilities and at events and promote publicly-financed, -owned and -operated water services. She also hopes Western University will eliminate single-use plastic water bottles when the contracts with their current vendors are up for renewal.
In 2021, the world manufactured roughly 600 billion plastic water bottles — enough bottles to reach the moon more than 300 times.
Though the university’s main campus is not yet a certified Blue Community, the City of London, as well as two of Western’s affiliate colleges — Brescia University College in 2021 and Huron University College in 2022 — have already been recognized as Blue Communities.
