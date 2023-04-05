The USC has announced it will subsidize all faculty soph uniform fees in the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
While residence sophs have their uniform fees covered by Western Housing, faculty sophs have historically paid for their uniforms. First-time faculty soph fees, which include the price of uniforms, ranged from $53.55 to $99.86 for the 2022-23 school year, depending on their faculty.
The University Students’ Council will fund the subsidy with a 1.5 per cent, or roughly $2, increase to the OPass price — which is incoming first-years’ ticket to Orientation Week events like opening and closing ceremonies as well as faculty day. For the upcoming school year, the OWeek ancillary fee will be $126.67.
“Our sophs are already supporting our first-year students, so it's kind of cool that our first-year students will be supporting sophs in a way,” said Cameron Cawston, USC vice-president student support and programming, who was also a three-time soph.
Cawston explained this is something she had been hoping to address when she was hired as VP student support and programming.
Sophs are often the first people that first-years interact with when they come to campus in September — Cawston believes they are integral to the OWeek program.
“We would not have orientation week without sophs, and I think that's really, really clear,” she said.
Cawston hopes the move will make the sophing program more equitable. She said the soph uniform fee has become an obstacle for some students who want to join the program. Cawston also identified that uniform subsidies have been seen in larger faculties, but not across the board.
“My biggest concern is that people are turning away from the program just because there is that financial barrier,” Cawston said.
The USC is making several other changes to the sophing program. While last year hiring did not finish until the summer, Cawston estimated all faculty sophs will be hired within the next week.
“We want our sophs to feel like they have all the power in the world stepping into OWeek. We want to make sure that they feel prepared and are supported by USC,” said Cawston.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest