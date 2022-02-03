Western’s USC is set to stop investing student dollars in the fossil fuel industry.
This week, the University Students’ Council’s executive team, council members and board of directors voted in favour of divesting, with all groups voting unanimously to sell the council’s investments in the fossil fuel industry by 2025.
According to the USC, the divestment strategy will see the council’s portfolio managers start rebalancing out of fossil fuel holdings on a semi-annual basis over a three year period. The council currently has $3.1 million invested in fossil fuel related funds, which it plans to move into non-fossil fuel holdings.
The USC described their investment in fossil fuels as “fiscally responsible” back in 2017, but said in the Jan. 26 council meeting the investments are no longer serving the students’ they represent.
“Since 2017, we believe a lot of things have changed, not only at our organization but in what students are asking for,” said Nathan Szierer, vice president of governance and finance at USC in the council meeting. “We want to make sure that what we’re doing going forward is representative of the students that we have at this university now and what we think future students will be looking for from the organization.”
This move comes months after post-secondary institutions like the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo made the decision to divest their endowment funds from the fossil fuel industry. Western University is yet to join the 10 Canadian universities that have pledged to reach a net-zero portfolio within the next few decades.
When voting on the motion to divest, the executive team made their decision based on operational and administrative considerations, council members on behalf of the values of their constituents and the board on financial consideration and risk.
“We have worked hard to create a divestment strategy that mitigates any risks to our divestment portfolio,” said Zamir Fakirani, USC president. “Over the years, more options have become available to us … [but] we wanted to make sure we were doing this correctly.”
The three year period in which fossil fuel holdings will be sold serves to give portfolio managers the ability to sell at a time that is most beneficial to students. This is similar to the approach taken by other institutions, like universities, that attempt to divest.
According to Fakirani, the divestment is something the council has been hoping to put into motion for a while.
“We want to make sure that the USC’s day to day operations reflect our advocacy priorities, specifically the ones we outlined in our sustainability policy paper. Our advocacy isn’t really worth much if we don't back up what we're saying with our own options.” said Fakirani. “If we keep advocating for Western to divest, we should probably do that as well.”
