The USC will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday night, with a single motion to amend a policy that is blocking med sci students from running and voting in Science elections.
University Students’ Council president Ethan Gardner has proposed a motion to amend the Council Composition Procedure to specify that, “for the purposes of elections to USC positions, both undergraduate Neuroscience and undergraduate Medical Science students are to be included in the Faculty of Science.”
Council will meet on Zoom for an emergency meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to vote on the motion. The meeting is ahead of the Friday deadline for nominations for faculty councillor and faculty president positions.
Currently, the USC’s elections policies and procedures use students’ university-assigned home faculty to decide voter and candidate eligibility. Medical sciences and neuroscience students are registered in the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, but have historically been allowed to run in Science elections — as it stands, this was a violation of the USC’s elections bylaw.
The USC Elections Governance Committee announced Friday med sci students would be ineligible to run in the upcoming Science elections, and would instead be a part of the Schulich Medicine constituency, with the goal of “bringing the EGC into compliance with USC policies.”
In his motion, Gardner said this move would “[leave medical sciences] students without representation at the USC.”
The Science Students’ Council and Schulich Hippocratic Council have already spoken out against the EGC’s decision — with the SSC calling it a move that will “considerably harm science student representation.” The Hippocratic council president added that, despite EGC suggesting otherwise, med sci students would be ineligible to run for positions on her council due to separate internal policies.
The USC election nomination period opened Monday for USC president, faculty presidents, faculty councillors, University Senate and Board of Governors positions. The nomination period will close Friday.
