The USC's free financial literacy workshops wrapped Thursday, teaching students about topics from budgeting to investing.
The workshops ran throughout November — Canada’s official financial literacy month — and were designed to help undergraduate students make informed financial decisions during their education and post-graduation. The workshops were held over Zoom and encouraged students with Kahoot competitions and prizes like Amazon gift cards.
The University Students’ Council partnered with PennyDrops, a student-run non-profit powered by the Bank of Montreal that works to enhance financial literacy among students.
“Student affordability is a big issue,” said Marc St. Pierre, USC vice-president governance and finance.
While these workshops come during a year that has left many students affected by financial difficulties, students' concerns about financial literacy is nothing new. Few students receive adequate financial education in high school that leaves them feeling confident about their personal financial decisions and goals.
“You never really get taught the basic fundamentals … [financial literacy is] an inherent skill you need to learn in your life,” said St. Pierre.
This is the second year the USC has collaborated with PennyDrops to run these workshops, and according to St. Pierre, sign-ups increased by 40 percent this year.
