International Student Support Services partnered with the USC to shine a light on tuition hikes and other unique challenges international students face as the pandemic bears on.
The campaign used the hashtag #InternationalStudentTuitionHike on daily social media posts throughout October, which highlighted the drastic increase in tuition and discrimination against international students
The University Students' Council collaborated with ISS and UWO Receipts — an advocacy group run by domestic students who organized a letter-writing campaign to petition international tuition hikes this summer — to share a survey to gauge the impact of tuition hikes on the general community.
International students have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s financial burden on universities. International tuition has increased by $2,000 to $5,000 at Western University, leaving students scrambling to afford their post-secondary education in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — a time of severe economic uncertainty for many.
The USC’s campaign aimed to educate the Western community about the tuition hikes and urged the university administration to support international students. The campaign also featured discrimination experienced by international students at Western, who feel their voices lack recognition from Western’s top-brass.
“Part of our campaign was dedicated to how to be an ally,” said Peya Mynoddin, International Student Support's coordinator and international student. “A lot of times when students were advocating for this [online], there were racist and xenophobic comments left under those posts.”
The campaign looked for widespread support from both international and domestic students, and drew attention to a survey that followed.
“We do want domestic students to understand what's going on with international students and we also want to directly hear from international students about their experience,” Mynoddin said.
The USC expanded their audience by connecting with UWO Receipts, as the advocacy group has been a key player on this issue since the summer.
“There's a good amount of discourse between the [international and domestic student] communities which I think is important when getting [this] done,” co-founder Wendi Huang said.
Canada adjusted border restrictions slightly to permit more international students, unmarried couples and relatives in compassionate cases to enter the country in early October — raising the possibility of increased attendance of international students on campus in the winter semester.
Western's Society of Graduate Students also outlined concerns about increases to graduate tuition in a letter addressed to president Alan Shepard.
The letter called on the university to provide financial support in light of the increased tuition, listen to students' experiences and increase financial transparency.
"These increases stand in stark contrast to Western’s commitment to match international doctoral student fees to domestic fees," the letter reads. "Whereas many of our international students at the doctoral level benefit from this consistency and equity, many of our international master’s student colleagues are now faced with disproportionate tuition costs."
The USC is bringing international students' concerns to the university and various levels of government through consultation with ISS, according to Victoria Barroso, USC vice-president university affairs.
Affordability was students' most pressing concerns according to the USC's June survey that asked students about the challenges they faced with COVID-19.
The survey ran until mid-October, but Barroso and the International Student Support committee are eager for the community to continue voicing their concerns.
“We're in the process of writing and researching on tuition policy paper, to develop research, and evidence-based responses to changes in international student tuition,” she said, emphasizing that any concerns they receive can help their advocacy.
