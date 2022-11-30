The Rec Centre is often busy with students and staff who don’t want to skip leg day — so when’s the best time to beat the crowd?
Short answer, go early in the morning, and avoid the late afternoon.
The Twitter account @WesternWeightRm tweets the occupancy level of three locations inside the Western University Student Recreation Centre — the weight room, cardio mezzanine and spin room — approximately every half hour.
According to Chad Van Dyk, Western Sports and Recreations’ director of recreation and active well-being, the Twitter account is intended to help students “gauge busy times and make informed decisions” about when to visit the Rec Centre.
George Poulos, a third-year software engineering student, said the gym is usually “really busy” and that the occupancy level seems “completely random.”
To understand when the Rec Centre is busiest, the Gazette used a web scraper to collect data on each area’s occupancy from the beginning of the school year on Sept. 8 until Nov. 27. The data was analyzed to see trends in occupancy and determine the best times to go to the gym.
Overall, Sunday is the least busy day at the Rec Centre, and Friday and Saturday are also relatively quiet. Monday and Tuesday are the busiest days, and it generally gets quieter as the week goes on.
According to Van Dyk, the start of each semester is always one of the “busiest times” for Campus Recreation, but usage “tends to decline” over the academic term.
Best and worst times of day to visit the rec centre
The best times to visit any of the rec centre’s areas, whether it be the weight room, spin room or cardio mezzanine, are right after it opens. On weekdays, this is from 6:30 to 10 a.m., and on weekends, when the centre opens later, it’s from 9 to 10:30 a.m..
On Friday and Sunday, 9 p.m. onwards is also relatively quieter in the cardio mezzanine, though not as much in the weight room, which tends to stay busy until it closes.
On weekdays, the weight room tends to be busiest from 5 to 10 p.m.. But if you want to go in the evening, the weight room is relatively less crowded from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m..
The busiest times on the weekend are also during the afternoon. If you’re heading to the weight room on Saturday or Sunday, you’ll want to avoid going from 4 to 7 p.m..
According to Lily Di Gasbarro, a fourth-year management and organizational studies student, the weight room seems “much busier” this year. Van Dyk said the weight room’s numbers were, after the first month of the school year, “very similar” to what they were before the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of waiting for things,” said Di Gasbarro. “I’ve noticed a lot of people standing by and watching you because they’re waiting for you to complete a set, which is not really something a lot of people enjoy.”
But Di Gasbarro said she found cardio machines, such as treadmills, are often not as busy.
The Rec Centre’s cardio mezzanine is busiest from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on weekends. The cardio mezzanine has overall lower occupancy numbers compared to the weight room, but also a lower capacity.
Van Dyk said Campus Recreation has repurposed different areas of the WSRC — adding functional fitness areas on the fourth floor and cardio equipment in the main floor atrium — so “the weight room and fitness centre aren’t the only Campus Recreation areas [where] students can work out.”
Along with the weight room and cardio mezzanine, Campus Recreation also tweets occupancy levels for the spin room.
The spin room is the smallest area on the list, and its occupancy trends are more varied.
Typically, the spin room is busy from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on both weekdays and weekends.
It’s usually less busy from the Rec Centre’s opening time to around 10 a.m., and in the hour or two before the centre closes. The spin room also tends to be quieter around the middle of the day from Monday to Thursday — between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m..
The Rec Centre is open from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
From Dec. 9 to Dec. 22, the centre will close early as part of its shortened exam hours, and it will be closed from Dec. 23 until Jan. 5, 2023 for the holiday academic break.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest