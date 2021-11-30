Using data to plan your trip to Weldon

With the December exam period approaching, Western’s libraries are becoming increasingly packed with students studying at all hours of the day.
If you’re Club Weldon, you will be happy to know that the library is not always full, and even happier to know when the best times to go are.
The live tracking system in Weldon Library makes it easy for students to know when the library is busiest. The system, launched with the partial re-open of Weldon in October, tracks the number of occupants in the library at any given time, with the number of occupants changing every time someone scans in or out of the building.
To understand what days and times Weldon is busiest, the Gazette used a web scraper to collect the numbers of occupants every 10 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for a week. Using this information, we were able to find trends in when students visit Weldon.
Weldon’s busiest days
A week’s worth of data collection shows Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays are the busiest days.
Between Nov. 11 to 17, the busiest day at Weldon was Monday, with an average of 309 visitors. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday were the second, third and fourth busiest days, with averages of 304, 281 and 246 visitors respectively. If you despise busy work spaces, these days may not be the best for your study sessions.
The weekends at Weldon are less busy, with an average of 128 visitors on Saturday and only 77 on Sunday. There are no classes on weekends so there tends to be fewer people on campus in general.
Though, if you are adamant on going to Weldon during the week, Wednesday is the best day to go, with an average of 182 visitors on that day.
Weldon’s busiest times
A week's worth of data collection shows that Weldon is busiest between the hours of 12:30 to 4:30 p.m..
On Weldon’s four busiest days, the library is most crowded between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m.. Specifically, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. sees peak traffic.
Mornings are relatively slow at Weldon, with the number of occupants picking up around the afternoon. The decline in visitors begins at 3:30, so if you would rather not be at Weldon in the morning or have class during that time, evening is the next best option.
The data collected for the least busy days at Weldon shows similar trends in hourly occupants as the busiest days, with the expectation of Sunday.
On Sunday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. is the busiest hour of the day, with the number of occupants declining after that. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the number of visitors at Weldon stagnated at 41 people each hour.
Saturday evenings show a similar trend, with the number of occupants holding steady at 97 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m..
On both Saturday and Sunday, the first hour we tracked showed zero occupants at Weldon.
If your goal this exam period is to go to the library when it’s the least busy, weekend mornings are your best bet. If you must go to Weldon during the week, try to squeeze some studying in at the beginning and end of your day, preferably on Wednesdays avoiding Mondays and Tuesdays.
