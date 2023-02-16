Western’s Undergraduate Engineering Society is holding a referendum Thursday and Friday to levy a fee to fund the construction of a student space in a proposed new engineering building.
The UES referendum will ask students whether they are in favour of a $75 annual fee levied per Engineering student over 10 years to fund a 6,400 square foot student space — including social, study and clubs space — in a new Engineering building.
The fee will only begin to be collected in the first academic year after the new engineering building is approved by Western University.
The referendum requires a 25 per cent voter turnout and a 65 per cent supermajority in favour in order to pass.
The potential fee levied from engineering students will be used to create a $2 million fund for student space in the new building. The UES hopes that funding will be matched by the faculty and donors for a total of $6 million for the new student space.
According to UES president and fifth-year mechatronics engineering student Myeesha Siddique, the UES needs this space to accommodate a student population that’s growing “like crazy.”
Five years ago, during the 2017-18 school year, the Faculty of Engineering had an incoming first-year class of 571 students. By the 2021-22 school year, that number had grown to 774 — a 36 per cent increase.
Siddique highlighted the need for increased social and study space for engineering students, as well as space for engineering clubs — which often work on large physical projects like a concrete toboggan or renewable chemical-powered car.
Other student priorities identified by the UES include more bookable rooms for studying and meeting, a new multi-faith prayer room, a new location for the +/- Store and a location for a student-run cafe.
“It will be beneficial for the entire campus,” said Siddique, mentioning non-engineering students often use current engineering student spaces like the UES lounge.
The proposed new engineering building would support Western’s new artificial intelligence systems engineering program. It is planned to be located in part of the current Alumni Hall parking lot. The architectural firm Perkins and Will has been involved in planning and meeting with stakeholders, including students.
If the referendum doesn’t pass, it’s unclear if the new building will contain dedicated space for students.
“I think the decision really lies with the Faculty of Engineering because they're putting down the budget to ensure that this project happens,” said Chris Mohan, a fifth-year software engineering and Ivey Business School student, and co-chair of the UES’ New Building Committee.
“The building is being built either way and students will be a key stakeholder in the building,” he added, referencing a memorandum of understanding between the UES and the university.
Western did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
