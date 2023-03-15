Waliu Alaka will be the Society of Graduate Students' next president.
Alaka earned 691 of the 938 votes — a 67.8 per cent majority and a 295 vote difference between him and fellow SOGS presidential candidate Kevin Moore.
Alaka ran on a platform focused on affordability, transparency and supporting international students and the Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 610 — the graduate teaching assistant and postdoctoral student union in their upcoming bargaining for “fair wages and benefits.”
“I am honoured and humbled by the overwhelming support during the election,” Alaka said in a statement to the Gazette. “My sincere gratitude to the diverse community that cuts across both international and domestic students for coming together to support me.
“I look forward to representing and serving each and every graduate student with utmost dedication and commitment.”
A second-year international PhD student in biology, Alaka has long advocated for graduate students and represented TAs and PSAC 610 members. He served as PSAC 610’s racial equity chair and co-chair of the equity, diversity and inclusion committee.
Alaka worked with Western University administration to reverse the Bayfield Hall oustings in May 2021 and secure $3,000 in compensation for affected graduate students.
He was also a core organizer of the “End Graduate Student Poverty” rally on Feb. 7.
Current SOGS president Danica Facca congratulated both candidates on their campaigns and shared her appreciation for their hard work this election season.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the impact President Alaka and the new Executive team will usher in this year, especially at a time when university-wide conversations about graduate funding and quality of life have never been more center,” said Facca in a statement to the Gazette.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest