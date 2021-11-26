Over 60 new health and safety advisors have completed their online safety training and will begin working overnight shifts in Western University student residences starting Nov. 7.
This move comes as part of Western’s student safety action plan, which was formed after reports of sexual assault surfaced during fall Orientation Week. Western stated the new advisors will work overnight shifts from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week in all student residences.
Allison Wang, a first-year student in Perth Hall, said she is grateful for the university’s efforts.
“This is the first I’ve heard of this but I do appreciate the effort of putting 60 new staff in,” Wang said.
Western stated the new residence health and safety advisors “have received online training in active listening; equity, diversity, inclusion and decolonization; frameworks for helping; behaviour management; and general residence contract, policies and procedures.”
The additional staff are only one part of Western’s plan to ensure a safer campus for students. So far, they have also implemented mandatory sexual and gender-based violence awareness and prevention training for residence students and established a SGBV Action Committee.
“On top of the measures they have already taken, the implementation of new staff is a step in the right direction,” Wang said. “I believe the university is beginning to make good progress in helping its students feel safer on campus.”
The roles have been primarily filled by upper-year and graduate students who, as part of the peer-to-peer model, bring an element of maturity and real experience according to Chris Lengyell, Western’s director of housing.
Wang said the steps the school has taken is a good start to addressing some deep-rooted problems on campus. She said these measures make her more comfortable in residence.
“It puts my mind at ease knowing that we can rely on the staff to keep us safe. With this, in the future, I would like to see sophs having an increased role in residences.”
