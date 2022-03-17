London police say they are increasing their presence around the city Thursday as they, Western University and the City of London expect to see the return of partiers on St. Patrick’s Day.
The last two years have seen smaller numbers of Western partiers as a result of the pandemic. But with provincial mask mandates set to lift next week, university administrators and city officials believe this year will see partiers returning to Richmond Row and Broughdale Avenue.
“I expect there will be many people looking to celebrate throughout the day on Thursday,” said London’s Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan. “We will be encouraging everyone to celebrate responsibly and ask that people make sure to take steps to take care of themselves, take care of each other and take care of the community.”
The London Police Service will have an “increased presence” around the city Thursday and monitor events throughout the day.
“The police will be enforcing laws including, but not limited to, open liquor, underage drinking [and] city of London by-law offences to ensure the streets do remain accessible at all times,” explained LPS media constable Sandasha Bough.
Chris Alleyne, Western University's associate vice-president housing and ancillary services and interim associate vice-president student experience, said in a statement the university is planning alternative programming for students in residence and is giving safety tips for students who plan to celebrate.
“We all share in ensuring a safe and healthy campus and community,” said Alleyne. “Students also understand this shared responsibility — we encourage students choosing to celebrate this Thursday to consume responsibly and to take care of themselves, of each other and of the community.”
The City of London started preparations for the event earlier in the week, as London Health Science Centre’s Injury Prevention specialists shared safety tips for partiers in a press release.
Similar to Western’s advice to students, these tips include monitoring alcohol consumption, making safe decisions, getting a designated driver and ensuring visibility if partiers are walking during the night.
“With restrictions loosening and predictions for nice weather, we anticipate Londoners will be excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year,” said LHSC injury prevention specialist Kaitlyn Jacobs. “Our hope is they follow these tips so they can enjoy it safely.”
The upcoming celebrations were also mentioned in Monday’s Middlesex-London Health Unit meeting, as chief medical officer Alex Summers talked about large gatherings on St. Patrick’s Day.
Summers advised partiers to wear masks, get all the vaccines and boosters and avoid large gatherings. But he also said there will always be a risk of COVID-19 transmission
“Risk is not on or off. There is no such thing as no risk and all risk. It is a continuum,” said Summers. “Each of us as individuals tolerates a variety of risks throughout our day. We tolerate risks when we get in our car, when we cross the street, when we go on a trip and when we go out to celebrate.”
