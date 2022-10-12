Western University professor C. Nadine Wathen partnered with University of British Columbia colleges to develop a new “action kit” to help healthcare organizations take an equity-based approach to substance use.
The professors announced their new action kit, “EQUIP,” on Sept. 20. The kit is designed to implement equity-oriented care — an approach to combat stigma around drug use, racism within the healthcare system and inequalities affecting healthcare access, according to the professors.
“Equity-oriented care means recognizing that people face different choices, opportunities and barriers due to things like poverty, racism, gender discrimination, ableism, experiences of violence and so on,” said Wathen, a professor at the Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing and Canada Research Chair in Mobilizing Knowledge on Gender-Based Violence.
The kit consists of eLearning material, discussion and evaluation tools and methods for tracking and sustaining progress. It was developed to combat barriers to care and guide organizations on how to change practices to focus on equity-oriented healthcare.
Annette Browne, who co-lead the project with Wathen alongside fellow UBC professor Colleen Varcoe, said in an interview with Global News that the kit’s primary goal is to support organizations in providing non-judgemental care, engaging with individuals who would not normally seek help.
Both London, Ont. and Vancouver, B.C., near where UBC is based, have been hard hit by the opioid epidemic. London saw 25.6 related deaths per 100,000 in 2021 while Vancouver saw 44 the same year — both more than 20.7 the national average.
The London InterCommunity Health Centre — an organization with experience delivering equity-oriented care — partnered with the professors on the project. The centre plays a key role in providing safer supply programs, in which doctors prescribe opioids to individuals with the goal of stopping them from using illicit and possibly toxic supplies.
Wathen said the story of Brian Sinclair, an Indigenous man who died after waiting 34 hours in a Winnipeg emergency room, motivated the team to develop the kit.
“Substance use is complex,” said Warthen. “While most people use one or more substances, they do so in different ways, and for different reasons.”
Some people and substances are more stigmatized and people who use the same substances can be treated differently, according to Warthen.
“I went into this work because I realized in my years working in the area of violence against women that things weren’t getting better.” Wathen emphasised the importance of ‘downstream’ institutions like women’s shelters but underscored the importance of dealing with the source.
“It makes a lot of sense to me to start further upstream, looking at the policies and norms — including structural violence, discrimination, stigma etc. — that allow inequities to flourish … we have to break through people’s biases and judgements to do what’s right, even if it makes us uncomfortable.”
