Western and the USC are exploring “some form” of compensation for soph leadership team members this summer, as they look to expand the length and scope of orientation training.
Western University confirmed in a statement that potential soph compensation is part of their ongoing discussions with the University Students’ Council, as they explore mandating more comprehensive training for the student leaders before Orientation Week.
“One of the things we have received feedback on this year from student leaders, the USC and the Action Committee on Gender-Based and Sexual Violence is that more robust training is needed for sophs, especially for the head sophs and programming assistants,” said Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president housing and ancillary services and interim vice-president student experience in the statement.
“We are exploring some form of compensation to offset lost summer earnings as a result of returning to campus earlier than September.”
USC president Zamir Fakirani confirmed that the compensation for soph leaders is intended to cover students “who have to miss or leave summer employment early to participate in the soph training program.” He added that the USC’s conversations with the Western administration on OWeek have been “collaborative and reassuring.”
“We are exploring a lot of ideas, working on implementing changes, and gearing up to release Soph applications very soon,” said Fakirani.
The news comes after Fakirani confirmed to the Gazette that Western president Alan Shepard indicated that he would “like to make sure sophs are paid.”
Wednesday’s statements from Western and the USC confirm that compensation is being explored for soph leadership team members, including head sophs and programming assistants.
This is the second year in a row Western and the USC have delayed the release of soph applications, which normally come out in first semester. The university confirmed earlier this week that they anticipate soph applications to be released by the end of April.
