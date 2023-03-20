Western announced new supports to address graduate student housing affordability, including increased minimum doctoral funding, transition housing and increased bursary support at the university’s Senate meeting on Friday.
The changes came after months of advocacy from the Society of Graduate Students, including a report detailing graduate student poverty and a petition on change.org that pushed for a safe arrival program for international students.
This included an increase to the previously announced needs-based graduate student bursary from $500,000 to $1.5 million over the next three years. This funding will be administered through Student Financial Services.
“We’re happy to see this go through,” said SOGS president Danica Facca. “That’s way more support — and is much needed, the $500,000 would not have gone far over three years.”
Western University also introduced a New to Canada International Arrival Grant, which will provide international students with extra money to pay for housing, food and other items until they are settled in Canada.
The Senate meeting also introduced transitional housing support for graduate students, which will offer housing for graduate students for $850 per month from mid-May to mid-August. The average rental price for a one bedroom in London is currently around $1,774.
“It’s reassuring that these students now have a place to land safely, that’s secure and near campus, so they can get all they need in a short amount of time,” said Kesavi Kanagasabi, SOGS vice-president student services.
Western Housing has also said it’s tripled in size and staff will work to support international graduate students by brokering leases and providing assistance for them before their arrival in Canada.
“A key part from today is making sure that there’s more staff at Western International and [the School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies] to help with securing leases and making sure that students have support, especially from other countries,” said Facca.
Bayfield Hall’s transition into a first-year residence building has also been paused, with no plans to create more rooms for first-year students until the university constructs new graduate student residences. Western confirmed the first-year residence guarantee will remain in place despite the pause.
The minimum guaranteed funding for doctoral students will also increase, effective Sept. 1 for all new students. Students will be eligible for minimum funding totalling the cost of tuition and an additional $17,000. This is up from the previous offer — tuition plus $13,000.
Other initiatives include tools to help graduate students to make informed financial decisions and provide support.
“Hopefully this pushes the other universities on a federal level, a provincial level, to put more money towards post secondary education,” said Kanagasabi.
