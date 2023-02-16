Western’s provost announced a number of new initiatives to address graduate student housing affordability, including a $500,000 need-based bursary fund based, at Thursday’s university Senate meeting.
The announcement came days after a rally organized by the Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 610 — the Graduate Teaching Assistant and Postdoctoral Associate union — on Feb. 7 that aimed to raise awareness about graduate student poverty =and advocate for higher wages for teaching assistants.
Florentine Strzelczyk, Western University’s provost and vice-president of academics, said Western’s Society of Graduate Students asked for $250,000 over five years to support graduate students with financial need, but the university decided to offer twice the amount over three years instead.
“I really hope that can address the really urgent needs that graduate students' experience right now,” said Strzelczyk at the Thursday Senate meeting.
SOGS president Danica Facca said this is a “historic win for graduate students at Western” and that it’s the largest investment SOGS has ever received.
Strzelczyk said the university will set up a graduate student town hall as soon as possible to hear rental market issues directly from the students. She also emphasized that, while the town hall will be a valuable place for listening, concrete actions such as the bursary needed to be processed sooner.
“Obviously, we can’t wait for this particular instance. We need to act really soon, and my meetings have made that very clear,” said Strzelczyk.
Strzelczyk also explained there are plans underway for new graduate and upper-year housing. This is in light of the Bayfield Hall conversion to a first-year residence announcement in the summer.
According to Kevin Moore, SOGS’ vice-president academic and a PhD student studying medical biophysics at Western, the conversations that brought the advocacy to this point started in the fall when SOGS executives presented a housing and food insecurity survey, launched to graduate students, to the provost.
But the bursary is not without critics. Waliu Alaka, a TA, biology PhD student and the PSAC 610 racial equity chair, called the bursary “appalling” in an interview with the Gazette, arguing it is not nearly enough to help graduate students in a housing crisis and focus needs to be put on increasing graduate student funding.
“We're not begging for money, we’re asking to be properly compensated for the work that we do.… We are here working our asses off and the provost comes out, praises the SOGS president who had not advocated for us during a town hall.”
The graduate student union is currently negotiating a new collective agreement for post-doctoral students with the university. The TA collective agreement will expire Aug. 31.
Alaka said he feels SOGS is “in bed with the university and this is why the provost is comfortable with them.”
Graduate senator Hugh Samson brought up similar concerns with the bursary at the senate meeting.
In response to these concerns, Facca emphasized the bursary is emergency and needs-based, adding that graduate students can still access the financial aid office at Western.
“There is no document that makes Western sit down with us at a table they do so in good faith. And it's a delicate balance between holding them accountable and doing right by our membership,” Facca explained. “And also recognizing that how we carry ourselves has the weight of 6,600 people on our shoulders.”
Facca said, in the short run, the bursary will relieve some pressure for graduate students — especially those in equity-deserving groups.
“When we do right by our membership, this is how I wanted to do right by them. To get to the point where the university had no option, but to invest in us and also recognize that it's not going away,” Facca says. “And now we move forward together to make it better for graduate students now and graduate students to come.”
