Western will announce by the end of tomorrow whether classes should continue in person, as they call for on-campus events to be cancelled over fears of the pandemic virus that has yet to break into London.
Western University has made no decision about spring convocation, they said, or Congress 2020.
"Western is consulting with the [London-Middlesex Health Unit] and planning is well underway to provide flexible options should the University need to move to online-only learning," they wrote.
Laurentian University in Sudbury moved classes online after discovering a COVID-19 case in a man who worked near the university's campus. The University of Toronto has adjusted their absence policy. Carleton University emailed students saying the school is weighing online classes after some in the area are in self-quarantine after recent travel, though they don't necessarily have COVID-19.
Western and its largest affiliate, King's University College, cancelled all its summer exchange programs earlier this week.
London health officials have not announced more COVID-19 cases since one in January, who was a Western student that self-quarantined and did not come onto campus while sick.
The University Students' Council announced that all their events would be cancelled until further notice. This includes events on-campus and off, and all club events open to the public.
"We are currently working with relevant stakeholders including the university, faculty councils, affiliate councils, and USC student leaders to evaluate the impact on individual programs and events," they wrote in a statement.
A major concert, Purple Finale 2020, is scheduled for March 25, which is before the April 1 cancellation point. The concert features The Reklaws.
This story is developing. For more coverage of how COVID-19 is affecting Western, check the Gazette on Twitter @uwogazette.
Western has created an email for coronavirus concerns: covid19@uwo.ca
Correction: this article has been updated to reflect that the University of Toronto has changed its policies, not several universities.
