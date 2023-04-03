Starting July 1, Lily Cho will be Western’s new vice-provost and associate vice-president international.
The role of associate VP international is a new position which will be charged with supporting international students and leading global initiatives.
Cho will be responsible for expanding Western University’s research partnerships, enhancing opportunities for students to gain global experiences and increasing the number of international undergraduate students.
“Western’s commitment to internationalization offers so many opportunities for students and faculty for global engagement,” said Cho. “I am excited to work with the incredible team here to bring more of Western into the world and more of the world to Western.”
Cho is also named as a professor in the department of English and writing studies under the Faculty of Arts and Humanities. Her scholarship has centered on cultural studies, postcolonial literature and theory, with her research focused on Asian, North American and Canadian literature.
Cho first came to Western in 2004 as faculty member at Western in what was then the department of English. She left to join York University’s department of English in 2010 and took on various administrative positions in that role.
Cho currently serves as the associate dean for global and community engagement at York University’s Faculty of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies, where she has overseen the faculty’s international recruitment strategy and its global mobility programs and international partnership agreements since 2019.
“Lily has an impressive track record of supporting international students to succeed,” said Florentine Strzelczyk, Western’s provost and VP academic. “She has shown tremendous leadership and a commitment to thinking and acting globally.”
Cho led the development of several international initiatives at York including the development of international conversion strategies, an international student emergency bursary program, a global and community engagement project fund and several global mobility programs.
