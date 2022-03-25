Western broke research funding records in February, bringing in $276.6 million this past year, a 13 per cent increase from the previous year.
Vice-president of research Lesley Rigg and her 140-member research team are proud of the February's funding achievement, noting that the funds are spread out and not allocated for one researcher.
“We’re talking about that plethora of activities that make the University vibrant, what makes it alive,” Rigg explains. “A university is an empty shell if it isn’t for the people that are in it — those people are the researchers, the students and the staff.”
Western University attributes the increase to their new research strategic plan, Mobilize For Impact, which aims to provide a high-level direction for Western research for the next five years. The plan is centered around the goal of ensuring Western’s research activities make real-world impacts.
“As a research organization, we wanted to be able to mobilize Principal Investigators and students,” said Rigg.
Rigg believes research support on any campus is an underrated and often overlooked entity. Through the Mobilize For Impact strategy, she says one of their goals is to make Western’s research community more visible.
Affirming that research is not a result of an individual with a good idea, Rigg echoed the sentiment that it takes an entire community to make research impactful.
The new funding will support projects covering many disciplines including climate risk sustainability, gender-based violence, government policy, information security, infectious disease and the impact the coronavirus has had on education.
Riggs said she feels the most important and inspiring part of Western’s research is not the individual research projects themselves, but the passion that the researchers bring to the projects.
“If you don’t have passion, nobody’s going to buy your story… it has to be genuine,” Rigg says. “That's what I know about the research that comes through our office — the principal investigators, the researchers, the scholars, the artists, they love what they do.”
