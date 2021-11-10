Western purchased its first real estate property in London’s downtown area this fall.
The three-story Greene-Swift building on 450 Talbot St. cost Western University $7.3 million. The university said they have not decided what the property will be used for.
Located on the southeast corner of Talbot Street and Queens Avenue, the Greene-Swift building previously housed the Harrison Pensa law firm.
“[450 Talbot St.]’s size and proximity to Covent Garden Market, Budweiser Gardens, the downtown business district and local restaurants” were the reasons behind the purchase, said Western.
“Some ideas include delivering courses, hosting public lectures or concerts, or housing galleries,” explained the university in reference to the undecided purpose of the building.
“Renovations are expected to begin in the summer of 2022 and completed by the middle of 2023,” said Crystal Mackay, the Associate Director of Media Relations at Western Communications.
Western’s pursuit of a downtown campus had been clear for nearly a decade. Western and the city of London previously considered a downtown expansion back in 2011 but the school did not end up purchasing a property.
The goal was reintroduced in the Western’s Strategic Plan last year, which stated that the school would “contribute to the development and well being of [its] city and [its] region.” The plan also confirmed the school would “continue to prioritize a residentially intensive campus for both teaching and research,” dismissing concerns that the university might shift more operations online.
“The ever-more digital world raises the question of whether to invest in our physical environment, including academic and research buildings, residences, performance halls, sports facilities, and the like. The response from our community is a resounding Yes,” states the Strategic Plan.
While Western students and residents of downtown will have to wait to see what becomes of the Greene-Swift building, Western’s statement in the Strategic Plan that they “want some of [their] gathering spaces to be less institutional – more funky and distinctive,” could be a clue.
