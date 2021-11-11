The University Students’ Council held a Remembrance Day event Thursday, featuring musical performances, poetry and community speakers.
The event was open to students, alumni and staff who had proof of full vaccination to attend in-person in University Community Center’s McKellar room. People were also able to attend virtually over Zoom.
University president Alan Shepard attended the event alongside several USC members. Shepard gave opening remarks on behalf of the university, and he spoke about his gratitude for those who have fought for and given their lives for our rights and freedom.
“Today we come together as a community to demonstrate our profound thanks to those who have given their lives for the rights and freedoms we enjoy and for everyone who is engaged in Canada’s service,” said Shepard. “We express our deep gratitude to those who are currently in service abroad, wishing for the success of their missions and their safe return.”
University Students’ Council associate of programming Mudia Iyayi served as master of ceremonies for the event, which had a strong focus on the contributions of Black and Indigenous soldiers to the Canadian war effort.
The Indigenous relations coordinator at the USC, Otsístonkie Lazore spoke about her great-grandfather’s role in the Canadian military as a code talker, a position that is largely unrecognized. Code talkers were Indigenous soldiers who played a vital role in the war, translating and recording vital information into their native language to ensure their enemies couldn’t decipher the message.
Later in the ceremony, speaker sergeant Craig Smith spoke about the history of No. 2 Construction Battalion, the first Canadian battalion to welcome Black recruits in 1916 and Black Canadians’ fight to be allowed in the military.
“After two year of protesting, the Canadian government and military finally decided that they were going to change their policies and allow Black men to be part of the Canadian military, but as the No. 2 Construction Battalion, or as we commonly refer to the Black Battalion,” he said.
The event also featured musical performances including a trumpet solo of the “Last post” from Olivia Callahan, a graduate student of the Faculty of Music. Callahan’s solo was followed by a moment of silence which was then broken by a bagpipe performance of “Flowers to the Forest.”
The song “Elgar’s Nimrod” was also performed by three Western University students, Dorna Aliabadi and Meghan Austrins on the violin and Greg Hong on the cello. All three musicians wore masks as they performed live on stage.
Margaret Huntley, a fourth-year creative writing student and spoken word poet, shared an original poem called “Just a Common Soldier” and recited the poem “In Flanders' Fields.” Iyayi also read the poem “A Commitment to Remember.”
The event concluded with the royal anthem performed by Dorna Aliabadi and Meghan Austrins on the violin and Greg Hong on the cello.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest