Students will no longer be required to upload proof of vaccination at Western, but the school’s mask mandate in instructional spaces will remain in place.
Western University announced it was revoking the mandate on Tuesday, meaning students, employees and visitors will no longer be required to upload proof of vaccination with three doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine for the winter semester. This comes after the university announced on Sept. 6 that proof would need to be provided by Jan. 9, 2023. Masks will still be required in classroom settings.
The school did not respond to the Gazette’s request for comment in time for publication.
Western was one of the only post-secondary institutions in the province to mandate a third shot of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and, until recently, was one of the only schools to require indoor masking.
The University of Toronto requires students living in residence to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and Seneca College required three doses to attend. Seneca also announced that they will be ending their vaccination policy on Dec. 31.
A number of schools have continued or reinstated mask mandates, with the University of Waterloo announcing Nov. 8 that masks would be required in instructional spaces.
The university is still encouraging the community to get vaccinated, and Western’s vaccination clinic remains open.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest