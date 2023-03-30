The Office of the Registrar recently informed several Western faculties there may be a shortage of Scantron sheets for the April final exam period. The two largest faculties — Social Science and Science — said they are not concerned about a shortage and have other solutions available to run multiple choice exams.
The Registrar told faculties Wednesday that the shortage risk comes from “a supply issue with the vendor.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Western Procurement Services has fulfilled all requests for Scantron forms and said another shipment is expected to arrive soon. Acting University Registrar Lisa Latif told the Gazette that, because of this, Western is “not currently experiencing a shortage.”
The Registrar and Western Technology Services is still investigating other “bubble sheet” solutions in case of a shortage. Once a solution has been finalized, the Registrar will communicate these changes to faculties.
Faculty of Science dean Matt Davison told the Gazette in an email their faculty is aware of the risk of a Scantron shortage but “are not concerned about the ability of Science courses to be evaluated with multiple choice exams.” The Science faculty uses Scantrons in the majority of their required first-year courses.
Davison said Scantrons allow multiple choice tests to be graded automatically, but a number of other solutions, which the Science Faculty “has considerable experience with,” are available to perform the same function.
Department of Physics and Astronomy chair Pauline Barmby said she was unsure if her department has enough Scantron sheets, but she does not feel it will impact the format of exams regardless.
“I am somewhat concerned, since if we had to adopt other multiple-choice methods that would create extra work, but I’m not panicked,” said Barmby. “We won’t be suggesting that instructors switch over all previously-planned multiple choice exams to human grading; that’s not practical for the largest courses.”
Barmby added there is still time, as most of their large course exams are later in the exam period.
Department of chemistry chair Robert Hudson confirmed their department has an adequate supply of Scantron sheets and instructions will be able to offer exams in their “usual formats.”
Faculty of Social Science — Western’s largest faculty — dean Nick Harney told the Gazette each Social Science department will assess their need for Scantrons individually and will update professors “as necessary.”
Harney said Social Science’s biggest Scantron user is the department of management and organizational studies, and they have determined it has enough Scantrons for the April exam period.
Harney said Social Science is not concerned about their ability to hold multiple choice exams “whether [through] scantron or other technologies” that are available.
Department of psychology chair Ingrid Johnsrude told the Gazette their department also has sufficient Scantrons.
Update (Mar. 30, 2023, 4:07 p.m.): This article has been updated to include details that, as of Thursday afternoon, Western has fulfilled all requests for Scantron forms
