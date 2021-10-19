Western recently increased its food operations on campus, introducing popular food trucks from the London community during the university’s lunch rush.
These food trucks serve a variety of options such as bao, gourmet grilled cheese, tikka, poutine and ice cream, from popular food trucks in the London community like Mr. & Mrs. Bao, Big Daddy Bacon and Tikka Tomato.
Western University started the program to invite the vendors on campus to mitigate very busy lunch periods at the University Community Centre and offer more diverse food options on campus.
“The response has been very positive from both students and vendors, and the campus community has embraced the concept,” Western Hospitality Services said in a statement.
The food trucks are available during lunch hours from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the UCC.
The trucks have been a hit with students across campus, with many saying they appreciate the fast service and are enjoying exploring the different food options available.
According to Lindsay Meisner, a second-year chemistry student, the food trucks significantly limit time spent waiting in lines.
“Well, they have less time waiting inside. It's easy access. It's great [because] the Angry Goose has some really great food,” said Meisner, who was in line to order food when she spoke to the Gazette. “It seems like they've got a great system going on in there. Whereas inside I can be waiting for half an hour. And so far, it's only been like five minutes.”
The Angry Goose is a Western-owned truck, while the rest of the food trucks are run by small businesses in the London Community.
Western plans to continue the food truck program until Oct. 29. The university is currently doing construction on Kent Walk North in front of McIntosh Gallery and the Physics and Astronomy Building, which will host more food trucks in the future.
