Western Libraries is finishing their first year of a grant and support program that provides instructors with funding to use Open Educational Resources.
The OER Grant and Support program offers $25,000 each year, providing a maximum of $7,500 to an instructor who wants to create or develop a new open textbook or educational resource for their course.
OERs are openly-licensed teaching and learning resources that are freely available and created with intent to use and reuse, according to Emily Carlisle-Johnston, a Western Libraries research and scholarly communications librarian.
Carlisle-Johnston noted studies have shown OER use correlates to increased student retention in classes, and allows students to save costs associated with commercial learning materials.
Western University nursing undergraduate instructor Alexis Smith was one of five 2022-23 grant recipients who adopted OER to replace a commercial textbook in a third-year nursing class — the textbook usually costs $155. According to Western Libraries, they estimate her class of approximately the 300 students saved a total of $46,000 from using OERs.
Aside from alleviating financial burden, Smith said OERs have supported “the needs of diverse learners” with students having the option to choose between open e-textbooks, case studies, videos and virtual simulation activities. She believes this change will allow students to have “more learner autonomy over what type of learning materials they prefer to access and interact with.”
Smith said textbooks are produced by publishing houses that have reputations for being the best source of learning, but OERs challenge those assumptions and encourage student engagement.
“If you’ve been using the same textbook in your course forever and you’re on the seventh edition, it can be hard to change,” said Smith. “But it’s 2023, right? No one wants to lug a textbook around anyways.”
While the program was led by Western Libraries, it was a collaboration between the Centre of Teaching and Learning, the Instructional Resource Technology Centre and Western Research’s knowledge and impact team.
These groups helped Smith adopt her OER into her course, whether through the revision of course learning outcomes, support in understanding licensure language and integrating the learning activities into her course OWL pages — all of which Smith said was difficult to understand if not within one’s field of expertise.
Other challenges Carlisle-Johnston said faculty members face include the time and effort it takes to change course materials, whether that’s creating one from scratch, modifying existing OERs or combining these ideas.
“I think you can start small, whether it's replacing one reading, or beginning to use open media in your course,” said Carlisle-Johnston. “Change can happen over time, and maybe in five years, there will be so many OERs that exist that it would be no issue at all to find something for your course.”
Donna Kotsopoulos, dean of the Faculty of Education, has been using OERs in her own teaching for many years, but was further inspired by student advocacy groups campaigning for Ontario university faculty to adopt free, open-access textbooks into their curriculum.
“I stopped at a table at the UCC where students were championing the use of free textbooks in courses and raising attention to the high costs for students,” said Kotsopoulos.
Kotsopoulous estimated 75 per cent of her faculty’s courses use OERs, and she hopes “to do a more thorough assessment in the future.”
As one of the 2022-23 OER grant recipients, Kotsopoulos is currently working to develop an instructor tool for evaluating OERs — the extent to which a resource is available, accessible and compatible with universal design. She hopes to eventually share it through Western Libraries.
University Students’ Council vice-president university affairs Lauren Jarman noted the increased accessibility offered by OERs. If a student is unable to come into class or has to switch to remote learning, they still have access to online OERs — allowing them to continue fulfilling course requirements.
Jarman’s advice to students who want to see OERs in their class is to talk to professors and encourage them to apply for the grant so they can get the funding and support required to create these resources.
“I think that you're not only helping yourself as an individual student, but you're also gonna be helping your peers who also need that same equitable access to educational resources,” said Jarman.
Jarman believes Western is seeing the value in OERs as they continue to make investments in the grant and support program. Applications for the 2024-25 grants closed on March 13.
— With files from Adshayah Sathiaseelan
