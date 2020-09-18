Eleven more Western students tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the school’s total to 39 cases in under a week.
"This puts us back in pandemic levels," Dr. Chris Mackie of the Middlesex-London Health Unit said in Friday's press conference. "This is the second wave."
The jump comes a day after Western University reverted to phase three of its reopening, suspending all non-academic on-campus student gatherings and shutting down in-person sports and library services.
Despite increasing student cases, the MLHU is not recommending shutting down in-person classes, as the spread has not been linked to academic activities.
“We are not seeing any spread that is linked to classrooms or any academic activities," said Dr. Mackie. "This is really about close, close contact in extracurricular activities at this point.”
With 13 new cases city-wide on Friday, London is experiencing its highest two-day case count since April.
“Depending how we fare over the weekend, this could become the worst stretch of cases in London-Middlesex since the pandemics onset,” said London's mayor, Ed Holder.
London's dramatic increase over the past week comes as cases top 415 provincially, and comes with the city's third outbreak. The first two outbreaks involve groups of students, while the latest announced Friday is among Walmart employees.
In response to the jump, the MLHU is looking for support from the province to restrict private gatherings in London to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors for the coming weekend.
These private gatherings have proven to be epicentre of several of the outbreaks and isolated cases. Bars and restaurants will not be impacted by the proposed restrictions.
The province is also rolling out steeper new fines for people who host parties in cities across Ontario. While the $750 fine for party-goers remains, hosts will now be fined a minimum of $10,000 if they host numerous people from outside their bubble without masks or distancing.
Students can seek testing at Western’s on-campus mobile testing unit in the Social Science Building parking lot unit or one of London’s two coronavirus testing centres.
