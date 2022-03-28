Western is currently “in conversation” with the local health unit to determine whether the university will keep its mask and vaccine mandates in place past the winter term, following announcements that other Ontario universities will lift mandates on their campuses.
Western University is consulting with the Middlesex-London Health Unit to decide whether its current mask and vaccine policy mandates will remain for campus community members past the winter term. Western’s current policy requires that all students, staff and faculty have two doses of a Health Canada-approved coronavirus vaccine and wear ASTM level 3 masks on campus.
The conversation comes as McMaster University and Ryerson University both announced they will pause their mask and vaccine mandates beginning May 1.
Western confirmed its current masking and vaccine requirements will remain in place until at least the end of the term on April 30, but the university’s decision will require reassessment “month by month,” according to Dr. Alex Summers, the medical officer of health for the MLHU.
“We have been in conversation with our post-secondary partners … about what type of precautions they can consider to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission on campus,” said Dr. Summers. “We will continue to have those conversations around the decisions on vaccinations and masking.”
Beyond the MLHU, Western confirmed they are also consulting with “various groups including employees and students” and the university’s internal medical leads to make the decision.
Dr. Summers believes that each organization has to consider the risks and benefits relative to their population and the vulnerabilities of their population, he said in a media briefing held Monday afternoon.
Dr. Summers added that more Londoners will spend time outdoors as the weather gets warmer, which — as COVID-19 has demonstrated in the past — will reduce infections in the community.
“As [COVID-19] has continuously demonstrated that it does have some degree of seasonality, it will reduce in the community as the weather gets better, which is why reassessing through April and into May is very reasonable,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest