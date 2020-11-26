Western told professors they can take their masks off during in-person lectures, so long as they are standing behind plexiglass barriers installed in classrooms.
Western University implemented the change after consulting the Middlesex-London Health Unit, which determined standard plexiglass barriers are sufficient to prevent spread of the coronavirus in a classroom environment.
Western installed over 250 plexiglass barriers across campus and continue to make them available for instructors who request them.
“Plexiglass barriers don’t actually stop the flow of air, but they do create distance between people,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, the MLHU’s medical officer of health. “Imagine you’re standing on the other side of a plexiglass barrier from somebody, maybe you’re only one meter away from that person, but the air from your sneeze, cough, speaking or whatever it is has to travel around the plexiglass barrier.”
The health unit does require fitness instructors to be enclosed in a plexiglass barrier as a single pane is not sufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But professors do not require a full enclosure because an exercise class and a Western classroom are “two quite different scenarios,” according to Dr. Mackie.
“In an exercise class, the instructor is often yelling, breathing quite heavily, so there is more likelihood that they are breathing in higher amounts of viral particles."
Western confirmed professors must wear face coverings if they choose to move from behind the barrier, adding that some barriers are on wheels so that professors can move them around if they choose not to stay in one place.
I used to have to wear a mask to lecture, but now I'm allowed to take it off because they installed this glass shield. The four of us (me, and the 3% of the class who still show up) are thrilled pic.twitter.com/AifCXA8LdL— Aleksander Essex (@aleksessex) October 2, 2020
Dr. Mackie said Western has done a “tremendous job” of reducing risk of transmission on campus, as no outbreaks have been reported as a result of students attending in-person classes.
“I think what Western is doing in classes is working. That said, obviously with in-person classrooms there is always some degree of risk,” he said. “If you wear a mask and have plexiglass in place, it’s going to add an extra layer of protection.”
Western has been thinking of “what works, not what’s perfect,” when it comes to mitigating risk on campus, according to Dr. Mackie, as ensuring everything is perfect is not sustainable.
“I would point to the fact that we are not seeing outbreaks in classrooms. I think the outbreaks with students have been associated with the large parties and not much else,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest