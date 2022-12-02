Western English PhD student Tanja Grubnic, who researches poets on Instagram, has taken home the Fulbright award to fund her exchange at Duke University in the United States.
In her doctoral research, Grubnic studied three “Instapoets” — poets using Instagram as their primary publishing platform — based in Canada whose work challenged what it means to be Canadian. After receiving a Fulbright Award for her work, she is now on exchange at Duke University to expand the scope of her research.
Grubnic was one of five Western University community members part of the 2022–23 Fulbright cohort, and received the Traditional Fulbright Student Award — an international scholarship worth $25,000 USD for a nine-month research placement at an American institution.
Grubnic’s research so far has focused on the works of Rupi Kaur, Tenille Campbell and Najwa Zebian.
“[The three poets are] 21st century artists that are redefining what art is, using new types of media to produce art and establish themselves, and it's impacting poetry from more than just a national perspective,” said Grubnic.
Kaur is an Indian-Canadian poet and international icon who turned photos of her short poems into a brand. Campbell is a Dene and Métis poet and photographer focusing on building relationships between female creators. Zebian is a Lebanese-Canadian poet-turned-self-help author.
According to Grubnic, as the internet becomes increasingly prevalent, many authors have found their voice online.
Grubnic said “Instapoetry” is part of a larger shift of the poetry genre online: amateur poets post photographs of their poetry on Instagram, gaining readers in the form of followers. A few, like Kaur, Campbell and Zebian, attract the attention of publishers and enter the book world.
Grubnic now hopes to expand the scope of her research at Duke University, by removing the Canadian framework. She is looking at how Kaur, Campbell and Zebian challenge the poetry genre in ways other than a national perspective.
But what excites Grubnic most about her research is the academic community she is in — which she calls “Insta Society.” Grubnic said researchers in this field are all “working on the intersection of contemporary literature, pop culture and social media.”
“One of the things I love about Insta Society is that we're always communicating and sharing ideas, and we try to create resources because we want to extend this feeling of community that we feel when we engage,” she explained.
Grubnic hopes the news of her Fulbright Award can demonstrate the importance of research in modern humanities.
“I think that we are looking into issues that are urgent and pressing about the contemporary world,” she said.
