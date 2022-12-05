Content warning: The following article discusses instances of gender-based and sexual violence.
Western Health Science instructor Dillon Richards is facing a $2.65 million lawsuit as well as a disciplinary hearing by the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario for allegedly sexually assaulting and abusing a 21-year old patient earlier this year.
The patient claims in the civil suit that Richards sent nude photographs to her, attempted to have her perform oral sex on him, and engaged in sexual intercourse with her during her appointments at the Preferred Rehab Physiotherapy clinic in London, beginning in January of 2022. The clinic is Richards’ co-defendant in the lawsuit.
According to the patient’s statement of claim, which was filed in May, Richards allegedly used his position of power as a physiotherapist to be alone with her and to “prey upon her and sexually abuse her.” A statement of claim contains allegations not tested in court.
The court filing claims that “Richards’ actions were without the Plaintiff’s consent due to the fact that no consent would be possible owing to the power dependency relationship between the Plaintiff and Richards.”
In addition to the civil case against Richards, the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario is investigating the alleged incident. The Notice of Hearing document for the College’s investigation claims that, when Richards became aware that the patient was disclosing the sexual abuse to the College, he made false entries into her chart that were intended to discredit her.
Richards declined to comment through his attorney.
Richards was contracted as an instructor in Western’s Health Science faculty for the fall semester, listed as teaching the third-year courses Musculoskeletal Disorders Rehab Science and Foundations in Rehab Science. Richard’s LinkedIn indicated he’s been employed at Western in different roles since 2018.
Responding to an anonymous email raising concerns about Richards to administrators last Friday, Treena Orchard, the undergraduate chair of Health Studies, said “these issues are very concerning and we will respond as soon as possible.”
Less than two hours after Orchard’s initial response, Rachel Forrester-Jones, the director of Health Studies, replied that the faculty is no longer contracting Richards to provide teaching.
Western did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations against Richards and did not confirm his current employment status. Richards is still listed in the university staff directory.
This case comes as the Ontario legislature had its third reading of Bill 26, legislation aiming to amend the province’s Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act to allow post-secondary institutions to immediately fire staff who commit sexual abuse.
Richards' employment was terminated by Preferred Rehab Physiotherapy clinic on Feb. 24 following the patient coming forward with the allegations, according to court filings.
The Preferred Rehab Physiotherapy clinic declined to comment for this story as the case is currently in court.
Richards began working at two Lifemark physiotherapy clinics in London only a few months later. Richard’s employment at both Lifemark clinics ended in November. The College publicly posted notice of Richard’s disciplinary hearing on Nov. 2.
Lifemark did not respond to request for comment.
The patient is seeking $2.65 million, claiming that damages suffered were caused “by the negligence, breach of duty, breach of contract and malpractice of Richards.”
When asked if police were investigating Richards, London Police Service Constable Kyrsten Howell-Harries said in a statement to the Gazette, “unfortunately, we are only able to speak to cases where criminal charges have been laid.”
In a statement to the Gazette provided by the plaintiff’s lawyer Rob Talech on behalf of his client, he said “we hope that truth and justice prevail here and we look forward to the timely outcome of the college proceedings and the civil litigation.”
A representative from the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario said in a statement that “upon conclusion of the hearing, representatives at Western University will have access to the hearing results and be able to make a decision as to next steps.”
The College’s disciplinary hearing will take place virtually on Dec. 14 and is open to the public.
