Western set up a new Indigenous Learning Honour, which will appear on their graduation transcript if they meet the requirements.
The Honour is named Memegwaanh — an Anishinaabemowin word for butterfly — and was built to credit students who complete a series of in-class and extracurricular learning opportunities about Indigenous histories and culture.
“It's an opportunity to incentivize and acknowledge student learning in the areas of Indigenous awareness,'' said Christy Bressette, Western University’s vice-provost and associate vice-president of Indigenous Initiatives.
All undergraduate and graduate students on main campus and affiliates are eligible to enroll in the program, except Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry students due to academic course requirements.
According to the Indigneous Initiative website, students enrolled in this honour will have a diverse learning experience, not only through academic courses, but also through interactive workshops, online independent learning modules and community activities outside of Western. These learning experiences promote Indigenous ways of learning and teach Indigenous knowledge.
“For so long [Indigenous people] have been kept out of academia. It's hard to access Indigenous perspectives from academic coursework,” said Lauren Poeta, the Indigenous Initiatives project associate. “This is going to be championing and recognizing students' engagement with local Indigenous people from the lands that they're benefiting from.”
The honour provides experiences that allow for students to further Truth and Reconciliation work in the workforce — a skill that employers are seeking, according to Bressette.
Poeta explained these experiences will help unlearn stigmatized ideas, using the interactive nature to introduce students to Indigenous views and recognizing the land they study on.
“There's so much stigma around going to Indigenous events or people not knowing that they're allowed to come to our events or just never having met an Indigenous person before,” said Poeta.
Poeta also said upper-year students already engaging in Truth and Reconciliation efforts can claim courses they have already taken towards the honour.
“This learning honour is a way to get people's feet wet,” said Bressette. “It's an oral way to encourage them to start seeing things differently, come out of their comfort zone and really critically analyze who we think we are, what we think we know, in relation to who we are in this much larger circle of life where we're all connected.”
