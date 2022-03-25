Recent school closures in London and the Thames Valley Distirict School Board have prompted Western and the Ontario College of Teachers to implement new temporary teaching certificates to address staffing concerns.
The Council of Ontario Directors of Education expanded on the specific guidelines for school boards and teacher education programs on Dec. 2nd, 2021. Year two teaching candidates at Western University may be considered for temporary certification if they have received a recommendation from their instructors and completed three successful practicum placements.
Western’s Faculty of Education has “processed hundreds of applications” for temporary certification, according to Kathryn Hibbert, the associate dean of teacher education. She also believes the OCT has received “an unprecedented number of applications at their end.”
Teacher shortages have risen since 2015, according to a 2020 OCT report — especially in subjects like French and English. This is primarily due to teachers’ retirement, fluctuations in student enrolment and changes in government policy and district school board funding.
“The pandemic has also had some impact, as a number of people have had to quarantine or remain in isolation. That has increased the number of absences within our system, so, therefore, our supply teachers have been in higher demand due to the restrictions that have been put in place by public health measures,” said Patti Westaway, system staff development principal at the Thames Valley District School Board.
Ontario has invested $304 million in recruiting staffing supports, which is projected to help with the recruitment of 2,000 staff. Access to second-year teacher candidates will also be increased and the number of days retired teachers can be re-employed and work in schools will be nearly doubled.
“[Teachers in] all subject areas are needed due to attrition and retirements,” said Westaway. “Some of our more specialty subject areas such as French and Music as well as some of our technology courses in high schools are definitely areas that we could continue to hire for.”
The CODE has set guidelines stating teacher candidates can only teach as occasional teachers on temporary certificates when they are attending a designated teaching placement through their Ontario program of professional education. At Western, this would include certain programs through the Faculty of Education.
“It is fortunate we have Western’s Faculty of Education in our backyard, and that we have such a great relationship [with regard to] providing them with feedback on what is needed within our system as well as them providing us with some great convoy teachers on the other end,” said Westaway.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest