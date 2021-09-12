Western investigating reports of sexual violence incidents in Med-Syd

Western told Med-Syd residents Friday evening that they were investigating “incidents of gender-based or sexual violence” reported to have struck the residence in the final days of OWeek.
In an email to Medway-Sydenham Hall residents Saturday evening, residence life coordinator Jacob Clarke told students they “may have heard rumours” of incidents and that the university is looking into “information that has come forward.”
The London Police Service could become involved, he added.
The rumours, already widespread online, cast a shadow on the final night of Orientation Week events. Some faculty sophs refused to perform their cheers, and in some cases did not attend OWeek’s closing ceremonies, a disruption over alleged sexual violence in Med-Syd.
Science sophs made an appearance, but replaced the typical OWeek fanfare with chanting “Western protect our students,” before marching down University College Hill in silence. Video of the group broadcast on-stage cut away from the group.
Sophs from the Faculty of Information and Media Studies, as well as Health Science sophs were not at the ceremony. Social Science sophs made an appearance but did not participate in cheers.
The University Students’ Council executive said in a statement that they were “unable to provide comment on any ongoing investigations in order to protect the privacy of students.”
“However, we want to be clear: we stand with survivors of gender-based and sexual violence,” said the executive. “We are listening and we are ready to advocate on your behalf. Students deserve to be welcomed back to a campus that is safe for everyone.”
Sophs participating in the closing ceremony demonstrations would not provide comment.
Western’s email to Med-Syd students urges those who have “been impacted or witnessed an incident of gender-based violence” to reach out to the building’s resident life coordinator at rlc_medsyd@uwo.ca.
Students can also reach out to Western’s Gender-based Violence and Survivor Support, among other resources like residence counselling, their residence front desk or various help lines, including Good2Talk, a 24-hour student helpline at 1-866-925-5454.
