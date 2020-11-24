Western's chapter of the Pro Bono Students Canada program is working with local organizations to help Londoners access necessary legal services.
PBSC was founded in 1996 and encourages law students to volunteer within their community to provide free legal services such as client assistance, legal research and public legal education.
The Western chapter, led by third-year law student Sarah Hagarty and second-year student James Hutchinson, is currently working on 23 community projects. Partnerships include the No Fee Cannabis Pardon Clinic in partnership with Nokee Kwe — the South London Employment Help Centre — where volunteers assist clients applying for pardons for convictions of cannabis possession.
“We don’t only see it as an agent of change in London, but we also see it as an agent of change in the legal profession and opening up law students’ hearts and minds in being authentic with their work,” Hutchinson said.
The PBSC is currently running all projects virtually during the pandemic and is working to ensure clients who are most impacted by legal problems brought on by the coronavirus are prioritized.
PBSC's partnership with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association now includes research on COVID-19 and the emergency measures passed in response to the health crisis — such as the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit.
“The pandemic has really highlighted a lot of underlying issues in various underserved communities that existed even before the onset of COVID-19,” Hagarty said.
For example, the issue of homelessness is exacerbated by the pandemic, explained Hagarty. More people are living under the poverty line and shelters have been inaccessible due to safety measures brought on by the pandemic, leading to a rise in London’s homeless population.
The London Health and Homelessness project will look at issues of homelessness through the lens of COVID-19 moving forward, analyzing the factors that may contribute to the rising rate of homelessness and proposing possible legislation amendments to aid the treatment of homeless people.
“My work with PBSC has been one of the most meaningful experiences for me. One of the reasons I came to law school in the first place is to try and help underserved communities,” she said.
Hutchinson's family life growing up pushed him to pursue law and help tear down some of the barriers that prevent people from accessing legal help.
“I grew up with a single mother with four kids who struggled with the court system. She always had to represent herself. So, access to justice has always been in the back of my mind as far as how individuals are facing barriers not only in the court system but going in there and feeling represented.”
