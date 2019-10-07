Western was ranked top five in a list of the fastest-rising institutions for scientific research around the world, in a list released last week by Nature Index.
Just behind universities in China, Switzerland, United States and South Korea, Western University stands atop Canada as the fastest-growing institution in research.
“These are the ones to watch,” the index wrote.
Western’s national and international research collaborations in recent years helped drive its appearance on the list, according to an article in Western News.
"By providing [incoming students] with opportunities to work with some of the world’s leading minds, we can continue to integrate academic and research excellence as integral pieces of the student experience," said acting vice-president of research Sarah Pichard.
Western researchers have published 136 articles in the 82 high-quality journals tracked by the index. These include areas such as chemistry, life sciences, physical sciences and earth and environmental sciences.
The high placement comes as Western nudged up one spot on the annual Maclean's school ranking, landing seventh in the country.
According to the index, Western is a leader in securing both private and public partnerships, most notably for research involving higher equipment and infrastructure costs.
Western invested more than $400 million in infrastructure, according to its operational budget, including biomedical imaging and high-performance computing facilities at the Brain and Mind Institute.
The university is prioritizing investments in facility and space planning, especially for Indigenous Learning Spaces and the Medical School Facilities Project.
