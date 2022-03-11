Western permanently disabled Spamtrap — its email spam filtration system — and migrated to a new program on Feb. 27 to better prevent spam and phishing to university-provided emails.
Western University Outlook email accounts will pivot to use Office 365 Exchange Online Protection — which is Microsoft Office’s email filtering tool that flags spam, phishing and malware — as the university’s primary anti-spam solution. While students were able to disable Spamtrap online if they chose to manage their junkmail manually, EOP cannot be disabled.
“Although Microsoft EOP cannot be completely deactivated, students will be able create rules to better manage incoming mail while protecting themselves and Western from malware, phishing and other dangerous or ill-intentioned mail,” Western wrote in a statement, saying students could control some of the filtration by customizing their account’s settings.
The changes come after Western’s spam filter provider, Zix, discontinued the software that supports Spamtrap.
All Western mailboxes were be migrated to EOP over the weekend of Feb. 26 to 27 and emails stopped flowing through Spamtrap entirely. Students can continue to access and service mail that was left in Spamtrap until mid-April, at which point the system will be permanently disabled, according to Western.
Students' existing “allowed” and “blocked” senders in Spamtrap will also not be migrated to the new EOP system.
Mail deemed “higher risk” will be placed in quarantine through EOP, and students will be notified through email. Mail sent to students’ junk folders can be accessed up to 180 days later to mitigate the risk of missed mail.
“Spam that presents a higher risk is held in your ‘Quarantine,’ which is accessed from a separate website similar to Spamtrap. This can be checked less often, since these emails are much more likely to be spam. You will receive an automatic email reminder notifying you of newly quarantined emails every three days,” Western said.
Students who have questions or need assistance can contact the Western Technology Services’ Help Desk by submitting a Jira ticket or calling 519-661-3800.
